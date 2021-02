PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Pilots have parted ways with basketball coach Terry Porter.

Assistant coach Ben Johnson will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Porter went 43-103 in his five seasons with the Pilots.

His teams won just seven total West Coast Conference games in that span.

Porter is perhaps best known for his 17-year NBA career that included stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.