▶️ Terrebonne’s Sun Spot Drive-In closes its doors for good

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

The Sun Spot Drive-In is a Terrebonne community staple.

Delilah has been coming to Sun Spot since the 70s.

“One of the things that I liked the best is that the farmers come here around from all around and sit down inside to talk,” said Delilah. “So if you needed something you could go inside and talk to them and they’d help you out.”

Victoria has enjoyed their milkshakes for three decades.

“I like huckleberry or strawberry,” Victoria said.

But all good things must come to an end. The restaurant announced it would close its doors for good this week after more than 30 years.

“With everything being shut down, we couldn’t do it on just take-out alone,” said the drive-in’s manager Deann Martin. “We shut down for a bit and then we opened back up and it’s just not happening.”

The announcement was a difficult one for dedicated residents who have visited the drive in for years.

“I was very sad to hear that they’re going out,” said Delilah. “My whole family’s been coming here.”

“A little nostalgic, but yeah, a little sad,” Victoria said.

Martin says they’re diligently helping their employees find new jobs and they are paying them through the rest of the month.

She isn’t sure what’s in store for the future.

“My son’s getting married in June, so as soon as we get back from his wedding I’ll figure something out,” Martin said.