▶️ Terrebonne approves forming sanitary district, 1st step to sewer switch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The measure on whether to form a new sanitary district that could move Terrebonne from septic to sewer appears to have passed.

Updated numbers Tuesday show the measure passing 24-16. One additional ballot didn’t mark yes or no.

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison told Central Oregon Daily News that there are no outstanding ballots. Tuesday was the deadline for postmarked ballots to arrive.

Dennison also said there were no issues with any of the ballots that were turned in.

Official certification may take a couple more weeks as the county prepares for the May 16 election.

Once a district is formed, conversation would continue regarding the development of the wastewater system.