Have you seen her? Terrebonne woman missing for more than a week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing from the Terrebonne area for more than a week,

Shelly Ann Morton, 47, was last in contact with her family on Monday, Jan. 26. She frequents the Redmond and Terrebonne areas.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear where she might be traveling to or if she’s even still in Central Oregon.

Morton is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She drives a 2020 blue Kia Sorrento with Oregon license plate 345-NDA

Anyone who sees Morton or the Kia Sorrento is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case No. 24-5656.

