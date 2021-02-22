Terrebonne man jailed after eluding police, resisting arrest in Bend

Two Bend elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday while Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked down and arrested a wanted man.

The incident started around 5:38 a.m. when someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of 494 NW Lava Road.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Bend Police officers responded to the scene and the car, driven by 23-year-old Shawn Ray Ison, sped away.

The officer did not chase Ison but was able to get a vehicle description and license plate to other law enforcement.

Deputies believed they knew who the driver was, and possibly where he would be going.

DCSO deputies, Bend Police, and the Oregon State Police responded to Deschutes River Woods, in the event he was going there, Janes said.

A deputy set up spike strips in the area of Riverwoods Dr. just west of Faugarwee Circle. The deputy saw the car approaching, and was able to successfully deploy the spike strips.

Ison continued driving through Deschutes River Woods with three flat tires.

Law enforcement was able to set up a perimeter in the area and saw the car driving on Buck Canyon Rd.

Deputies found the vehicle parked and abandoned on Buck Canyon Rd.

Janes said law enforcement adjusted the perimeter and asked Elk Meadow Elementary School and Pine Ridge Elementary School to be locked down.

Citizens started calling dispatch with sightings of Ison running through the area.

Based on citizen tips, law enforcement was able to find Ison at Hiawatha Rd. near Apache Rd.

A deputy tried to take Ison into custody, but he actively resisted, Janes said.

While the deputy was trying to get Ison into custody, Bend Police K-9 Lil’ Kim and her handler Officer Uballez arrived on the scene. Due to Ison actively fighting with the deputy, Lil Kim bit Ison. Ison was then taken into custody afterward, Janes said.

After Ison was cleared by paramedics, he was taken to the Deschutes County jail and lodged on several charges including resisting arrest and a warrant for absconding. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering. These charges are for a past case.

Ison was successfully taken into custody due to all involved law enforcement agencies working well together, and the tips from the citizens in the area, Janes said.