ODOT holding 2 open houses on Terrebonne Highway 97 Lower Brigde Way project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation is holding two in-person open houses this week to discuss the for U.S. 97 Lower Bridge Way – NW 10th Street project in Terrebonne.

The events showcase the final project design, construction schedule, and proposed construction detour routes. ODOT and Deschutes County staff will be available for informal conversations at various display stations highlighting project elements and answering questions.

The first event is Monday, 5-7 p.m. at Terrebonne Community School.

The second is Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., at Ranch Administration Building, 5195 SW Clubhouse Road in Crooked River Ranch.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and there will be no formal presentation. ODOT says each event will have the same information and opportunities to engage with the project team.