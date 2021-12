by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A propane gas truck slid down an embankment Monday morning, rolled on its side, and was leaking propane next to a house in Terrebonne, according to fire officials.

Crews evacuated 15 homes and were still on the scene at 3:30 p.m. monitoring the situation, said Jeff Puller, Redmond Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief.

Puller said he expected to let people back into their homes by 5:30 p.m.

The Ed Staub Propane truck crashed around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 185 Central Ave.

Nobody was injured, Puller said.