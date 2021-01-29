Terrebonne home damaged by gunshots; DCSO seeks information

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after someone shot at a home in Terrebonne Wednesday.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said they received a report of gunshots in the area of 8000 block of 9th St.

Deputies responded and found a home with damage consistent with being hit by bullets, Janes said.

Detectives then responded to process the scene for evidence and interviewed the residents of the home. No one inside was injured.

If you have any information, contact the DCSO at 541-693-6911 and reference case 21-4780.