by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A semi rollover blocked Highway 97 north of Terrebonne for several hours Monday.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. near NW Ice Avenue.

Both directions were initially closed before traffic was allowed around the scene, causing long delays. It appeared the scene was mostly clear by 1:00 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

