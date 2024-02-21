Redmond man killed in 5-vehicle crash on icy Highway 97 near Terrebonne

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was killed Monday in a five-vehicle crash on icy Highway 97 near Terrebonne Monday morning.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. about eight miles north of Terrebonne.

The preliminary investigation found that two semis were headed southbound when one ran into the back of the other, OSP said. That caused the lead semi to slide sideways into the northbound lanes.

A northbound red Toyota Tacoma driven and a white Tacoma, driven by two Terrebonne men, hit the sliding trailer. A GMC Sierra, also driven by a Terrebonne man, hit the Tacomas, OSP said.

A passenger in the rear seat of the red Tacoma was declared dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jose Refugio Gamboa-Lupercio, 57, of Redmond. The driver of the red Tacoma and a front seat passenger were injured and taken to the hospital.

No other people involved in the crash were injured.

OSP said road conditions and speed were primary factors in the crash.