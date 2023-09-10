Madras man arrested after fight; accused of threatening people with firearm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Terrebonne Grange Hall after reports of an armed subject late Saturday evening.

Police say, initial reports detailed a male subject had been involved in a dispute and subsequent physical altercation and was told to leave and had exited the Grange Hall.

The male subject, later identified by police as 23-year-old Elijah Isaac Quiroz, exited the Grange Hall and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle after the physical altercation had subsided.

Quiroz then re-entered the Grange Hall and began threatening people who were inside with the firearm, sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies said, Quiroz left the Grange Hall leading them on a short slow speed pursuit.

Quiroz stopped his vehicle, complied with Law Enforcement and was taken into custody without further incident.

There were reports to 911 that gunshots were heard, but during the course of the investigation deputies were unable to confirm whether a gun was actually fired, however police said two firearms were seized as evidence.

This incident was contained to the Grange Hall, no other locations are believed to be involved, and no injuries were reported.

Quiroz was lodged at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail on several charges including; unlawful use of a weapon, felony fourth-degree assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, two counts of menacing, DUII, reckless driving, two counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, Wall said.