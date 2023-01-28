Do you know him? Sheriff’s deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store in a white Chevrolet Silverado and has been seen leaving the parking lot and heading north on Highway 97.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch 541-693-6911 and reference case numbers 22-61592, 23-2589 and 23-3727.

