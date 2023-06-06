Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market burglary suspect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find someone who burglarized Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne over the weekend.

DCSO said deputies responded to an alarm on Sunday at 10:50 p.m. from the market. Investigators determined a male suspect entered through a window, tried to steal alcohol, cigarettes and food. The suspect ran away when deputies arrived and was able to avoid being captured.

Surveillance video from the store showed the man was armed with what DCSO said appeared to be an authentic handgun. He wore a green “Champion” brand hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, dark-colored pants and a pair of Vans “Off the Wall” lace-up shoes.

DCSO is also looking for a white 4-door sedan with an unknown license plate as a vehicle of interest.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911. DCSO says people should not contact or confront the suspect.