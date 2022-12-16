▶️ Terrebonne man facing kidnapping, sex abuse charges makes court appearance

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

A Terrebonne man — who is alleged to have kidnapped, sexually abused, assaulted and coerced two women who believe they were drugged at a downtown Bend nightclub in August — made his first court appearance Thursday.

“It’s one of the few times I’ve seen [this type of crime] in my time here at the District Attorney‘s office,” said Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Kyle Pearson.

Quinlan David Ribeiro was arrested Wednesday after police say they found evidence of his alleged crimes in his home and car earlier this week.

Ribeiro’s bail was set at $250,000, with the judge citing the seriousness of the allegations.

“In order to be released on bail now, 10% would need to be posted as bail,” said Judge Beth Bagley.

Ribeiro’s charges include two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of coercion, sexual abuse in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree; and harassment.

The Bend Police Department told us it believes more victims may be out there.

“We do think that there is a high likelihood that their are other victims who may have experienced something similar and we really encourage people who think they may be a victim or think a friend or a family member might be a victim, we really encourage them to come forward,” said Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller.

We reached out to Saving Grace, an organization that helps those who have suffered from domestic violence and sexual assault, for comment. They were unable to speak with us Thursday.

Saving Grace did provide a statement:

“We always want to make sure not to blame the victim, and to educate and encourage others to report suspicious behavior.”

If you have been sexually assaulted, saving Grace’s website says: