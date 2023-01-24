▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete.

“We were contacted by Deschutes County Sheriff and asked if we could help with an animal seizure in Terrebonne,” said Vikki Sheerer, Regional Coordinator for Pet Evacuation Team, a non-profit animal rescue group. “We were initially told that there was 50 pigs and around 15 goats. When we got there we found out there was actually 71 pigs.”

Animal rescue groups, Mustangs to the Rescue and Harmony Farms Sanctuary also aided in the evacuation.

Eighty-seven animals in total were evacuated. Authorities were alerted of the situation after a citizen reported they were concerned of the animals’ wellbeing.

For some, it was too late.

“Investigators applied and were granted a search warrant to seize the animals. Part of that decision was affected by the numerous amounts of deceased livestock that was located on the scene,” Sergeant Jason Wall with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

The animals are now recovering at the Deschutes County Sheriff Rescue Ranch, some faring better than others.

“When investigators arrived at the ranch, they witnessed pigs and goats that were clearly malnourished. Their living conditions were not the greatest,” Sergeant Wall said.

The Rescue Ranch normally adopts animals out. For these pigs and goats though, they need more time to recover.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it will consider adoption once a legal decision has been made in the case and the animals have made a full recovery.