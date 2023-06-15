▶️’Tell Me The Latest’: Terrebonne alpaca named by Samantha O’Connor has a baby

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a Central Oregon update three years in the making.

You may remember when former Central Oregon Daily News anchor Samantha O’Connor did a story on Crescent Moon Ranch, the alpaca farm in Terrebonne.

She got to name a baby alpaca in that story — “Tell Me The News.”

Now three years later, it had a baby.

“And we contacted Samantha to see if she would like to name the little boy. And she did,” said Crescent Moon Ranch Owner Scott Miller.

And that boy is now “Tell Me The Latest.”

The “Tell Me” name is because the Miller family bought a herd from Canada and named one of the alpacas “Tell Me More.” And it grew from there.

If you want to see or feed one of the alpacas, you can visit Crescent Moon Ranch seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.