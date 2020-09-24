Ten candidates running for city council participate in Bend Chamber forum

Ten candidates vying for four Bend City Council spots participated in a Bend Chamber of Commerce forum Thursday, where they explained their platforms and answered questions from a moderator.

Seats one, two, three and four are up for grabs on city council. Those spots were previously filled by Justin Livingston, Bill Moseley, Chris Piper and Bruce Abernethy, respectively.

Livingston and Piper are running for re-election while Moseley and Abernathy are not re-running.

The following candidates are running for the positions:

Ron Boozell (Rondo)

Anthony Broadman

Michael R Hughes

August Paul Johnson

Melanie Kebler

Justin Livingston

Megan Perkins

Chris Piper

Rita Schenkelberg

Anon (Bubba) Walters

The full candidate forum is available on the Bend Chamber’s YouTube Page.