Temperatures and demand for air conditioners on the rise

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Newsflash, it’s going to be hot next week.

We went in search of air conditioners Saturday and found some at the ACE Hardware on Newport Ave in Bend.

They hope to get more in next week, but this heat wave is sure to increase demand.

“The portable ones seem to sell pretty fast, those are the ones that run out. You’ll have 200-300 in the warehouse, next day zero, just depending on what’s going on with the current conditions, said store manager Jeff Paulson.

That warehouse he is referring to serves Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, all places that will be feeling the heat.

Paulson says it is first come, first served and that holding an air conditioner wouldn’t be fair.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the region advising people that, “Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the heat.”

An excessive heat watch goes into effect on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Shepherd’s House Ministires announced they would open daytime cooling shelters in Bend and Redmond next week when the heat wave sets in.

The Bend location is at the Lighthouse Navigation Center at 275 NE 2nd St, the Redmond shelter will be at 1350 S. Highway 97.

Both locations will operate Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.