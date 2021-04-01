Teens who escaped Corrections custody apprehended

 4/1/2021, 1:53 pm

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility Sunday have been arrested in Albany after being located by the Oregon State Police.

The Democrat-Herald reports the Oregon Youth Authority says at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the escapees were located in a vehicle in Lebanon by detectives.

Officials say the teens fled in the vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement. Officials say near Albany, law enforcement laid down devices that flatten a vehicle’s tires which disabled their car.

One of the teens ran but was caught and arrested a short distance away.

The other two teens stayed in the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Officials say no one was injured.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...