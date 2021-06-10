Teens involved in guns-drawn traffic stop on Highway 97 in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Officers were called to the area of the Walmart in Bend Wednesday afternoon after receiving calls about a man walking with a handgun in the parking lot.

Bend Police Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said a caller reported the man pointed the handgun at a blue Subaru wagon.

The caller said the driver of the Subaru got out, the armed man got in the driver’s seat and started to leave the parking lot onto S. Highway 97.

They also reported that there was at least one other person in the car.

Officers and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find the Subaru heading north on S. Hwy 97 and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of S. Hwy 97 and SE Badger Road.

Bigelow said due to the report of a handgun being displayed and the potential severity of the crimes, officers conducted a high risk or guns drawn traffic stop of the vehicle.

Multiple officers were involved in the traffic stop.

Several police vehicles were used to block and divert traffic from southbound S. Hwy 97 to limit the risk of the public coming into the immediate area of the traffic stop.

One of the 911 callers told an officer the handgun they observed was tan in color.

Officers recovered a pistol-style BB gun matching that description from the vehicle.

During interviews of the man with the BB gun, officers learned he was “joking around” with his friends in the parking lot.

Bigelow said three subjects were involved; an 18-year-old male Bend resident, a 19-year-old female Bend resident and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The tan BB gun was seized as evidence pending charging considerations from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

The City of Bend Police Department would like anyone that witnessed the events in the Walmart parking lot to provide a statement by calling Deschutes County 911 dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Southbound traffic on S. Hwy 97 was diverted for about 30 minutes due to this investigation.