Teens arrested in Bend with stolen car, identified as Utah runaways

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police arrested two 16-year-olds Sunday after someone reported a near collision in the Juniper Swim and Fitness parking lot.

The caller said he was almost hit by a red Nissan Rogue at around 4:40 p.m., according to Lieutenant Bob Jones.

He provided a Utah license plate number, which turned out to be a stolen car from Salt Lake City, and descriptions of the people inside the vehicle.

Police found the stolen car in the Safeway parking lot at 642 NE 3rd St.

With the help of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, they found the teen girl and boy near 4th Street and Hawthorne Avenue roughly an hour later and identified them as runaways from Salt Lake City.

Police found evidence that linked them to the stolen Nissan Rogue.

The two youths were arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center, where they were booked on charges of Runaway- Out of State and Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle.