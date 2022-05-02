Teen edition of ‘A Chorus Line’ comes to Bend’s Open Space Studios

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From the opening number to the final kick line, it’s a show that’s sure to steal your heart.

Thoroughly Modern Productions is putting on their rendition of ‘A Chorus Line’ next weekend, with five shows running Friday through Sunday.

The all-teen cast of 19 has been rehearsing since February.

They’re looking to wow audiences with the story about a group of performers in 1975, all hoping for a spot on Broadway.

“I think Chorus Line is one of the most influential and most important shows in the Broadway canon,” said director Erik McGinnis. “And I really saw the potential in these young performers. We’ve got amazing dancers, amazing singers, amazing actors, and this is really the only show that I know of that can focus so heavily on all three of them together.”

He said the young performers in the show, who range in age from 12 to 20, seem more like adults than kids.

“They’re tackling this very mature content that these characters are dealing with, like growing up, learning things about their parents and learning things about themselves and I think that you’re going to come see the show and you’re going to forget that they’re kids, that they’re teenagers,” McGinnis added.

Lee Miller, 14, will play the role of Paul San Marco in the show.

He said the biggest hurdle has been connecting to the character emotionally.

“My character is very deep and emotional, and he has a very traumatic past and so tapping into that has been pretty difficult and my brain’s trying to stop me, you know,” he said. “But I’m pushing through, and it’s been a really good experience.”

Miller said he keeps coming back to Thoroughly Modern Productions because of the quality of the direction and the friendships he’s built, and this show has been no different.

“Everything has literally been great…the dancing, the singing, my peers,” he said. “The whole premise of the show is great and I literally just can’t pick, everything is just so great. Just thinking about it makes me smile, I’m so grateful to be in this show.”

Five shows will take place next weekend, May 6-8, at Open Space Studios in Bend.

Friday night’s show is already sold out.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-chorus-line-teen-edition-tickets-288806938327?fbclid=IwAR2OFRI7XowmGuonUDszjIflH-Qps_sFY5c_WzR3cqQXh2VhIcAzJerpN_I.