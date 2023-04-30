Teen dies in car crash near Bonanza

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 17-year-old passed away after the teen was involved in a car crash near the town of Bonanza Friday evening.

Around 11:00 p.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Teare Ln. and E. Langell Valley Rd. on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival deputies made contact with crews from Bonanza Fire who were attempting to extricate the 17-year-old juvenile.

Following extrication, fire personnel as well as ambulance personnel from Klamath County Fire District 1 attempted life saving measures without success.

KCSO detectives are working with Oregon State Police crash reconstruction investigators to determine the cause and circumstance leading up to the crash.