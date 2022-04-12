TDS/BendBroadband donates $10K to The Giving Plate’s capital campaign

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BendBroadband has donated $10,000 to The Giving Plate’s Capital Campaign, a fundraising effort for a new facility to fight hunger in Central Oregon.

Jim Butman, CEO of TDS Telecommunications LLC (which includes BendBroadband), visited The Giving Plate today, April 12, to present a check and see The Giving Plate’s future space.

“As Central Oregon’s largest food pantry, we are able to stay on the front lines of feeding our neighbors in need because of generous support from our community. The support we have received from TDS/BendBroadband has been valuable to our organization over the years. Not only do we get our phone and internet services through them, but they have generously supported us financially over the last few years,” said Ranae Staley, executive director of The Giving Plate.

Since opening its doors in April 2010, the need for The Giving Plate’s services has sharply increased. With the current space no longer able to accommodate its operations, The Giving Plate hopes to move into a new 11,000-square-foot space at 1212 1st St. in early 2023.

“This recent donation helps us as we reimagine food relief for our neighbors in need and work to create a beautiful Community Store for our guests to access our food-relief services. We are truly grateful for how they come alongside us to not only fight hunger but feed hope,” Staley said.

As a part of the Central Oregon community for more than 60 years, BendBroadband takes a vested interest in the success of the communities it serves.

Giving back is a core part of the mission of BendBroadband. Including the donation announced today, BendBroadband has donated approximately $30,000 to The Giving Plate since 2019.

“It’s an honor to visit The Giving Plate and see first-hand the crucial work being done to ensure Central Oregon residents have access to food. We are pleased to contribute to the capital campaign and help provide The Giving Plate a facility that will serve the region for years to come,” Butman said.

Learn more about The Giving Plate’s capital campaign by visiting thegivingplate.org/building.