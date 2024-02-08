Oregon Lottery offering Taylor Swift-themed bets for Super Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Even the Oregon Lottery is caught up in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Super Bowl mania.

The Lottery said Wednesday that DraftKings Sportsbook is offering several fun wagers in honor of sports and entertainment’s new power couple as the Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

“DraftKings Sportsbook has a series of themed bets ‘for the Swifties’ that relate to Taylor Swift songs. For instance, ‘Shake It Off’ allows you to bet on whether the 49ers or the Chiefs will score first. The ‘Wildest Dream’ wager calls for Travis Kelce to score the first and last touchdown of the game,” the Lottery said.

The Lottery says it has been in the sports betting business since October 2019, with more than $1.75 billion wagered in that time.

In addition to the traditional bets of who wins, the spread and the over/under, there are also prop bets. For example:

What color will the Gatorade be that is dumped on the winning coach?

Who will be the game’s MVP?

Will defenses hold up for a scoreless quarter?

You must be 21 years or older to place a sports wager in Oregon.