Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album.

The pop star said Sunday night that her new album will be released Oct. 21. She revealed on social media that her 10th studio album will be called “Midnights.”

Her announcement came came at the end of her acceptance speech where she praised the other women in the category – which included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj both pulled triple duty at the award: both musicians performed, won awards and served as the show’s hosts alongside LL Cool J.