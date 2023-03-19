Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour in Glendale, AZ

by The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career.

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour with a six-song set Friday night from her album “Lover” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago.

Nearly 70,000 fans attended opening night of the tour, more than the almost 68,000 attendees at this year’s Super Bowl.

She ended the concert with seven songs from her latest album “Midnights.” In between she played at least one song from each of her albums.

After another show at the same venue Saturday night, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

In honor of the tour, the city of Glendale changed its name on Friday and Saturday to ‘Swift City’.

Swift will hit the Pacific Northwest on July 22 and 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle.