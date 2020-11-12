Taste This: Mauna Kea Grill

What do you get when you combine tangy Hawaiian flavors, savory barbecue, and a little bit of Japanese flare?

Just ask Zach Baumann, he’s making that and more at Mauna Kea Grill in La Pine.

On this week’s episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova gives this little piece of paradise a try. Including a teriyaki chicken plate, and the food cart’s best selling nachos.

Mauna Kea Grill is located outside of Legend Cider.

52670 US-97, La Pine, OR 97739