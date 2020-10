No gluten? No problem!

Sisters resident Josie Johnson is right there with you.

That’s why she created a line of gluten free mixes, Josie’s Best Gluten free mix.

Including gluten free pancake, waffle, crepe, and muffin and more mix.

On this Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova learns more about the Oregon based business!

Josie’s Best Gluten Free Mixes can be found in-store locally or at josiesbestgf.com.