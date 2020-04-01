Taste This! – Cooking at Home with Chef Dave Trask

For this week’s Taste This culinary adventure, Donna Britt continues her series on ‘Cooking at Home.’ This week, she’s joined by Chef David Trask, instructor at Cascade Culinary Institute. They are showing us how to make a delicious pan roasted chicken dish and homemade risotto.

Thanks to Chef David for sharing his recipes and tips.

RECIPES

Balsamic & Fig Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

• 4 Bone in Skin on Chicken Thighs (you can use any cut of chicken)

• 1 T. Vegetable Oil (olive, peanut, canola)

• 1 T. Chopped Shallot (onion or garlic will work as well)

• ¼ cup Fig Jam (orange marmalade, apricot preserves, cherry preserves – anything sweet/tart)

• ¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar

• ½ cup Chicken Stock

• 1 sprig each – thyme, sage & rosemary (any fresh herbs will work)

• Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat a skillet over medium high, add the vegetable oil. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and sear on both sides, I start skin side down. You are rendering out some of the fat from the skin and adding color, this helps develop flavor.

2. When chicken is golden brown add shallots to pan and lightly sauté. Add the sprigs of fresh herbs.

3. Deglaze with ¼ cup of the stock and baste the chicken with the combination of jam and balsamic vinegar.

4. Place the pan in a 375 degree preheated oven after 15 minutes remove the pan and baste the chicken again with the fig and balsamic. If the pan is starting to dry out add the remaining stock.

5. After another 10 minutes check the temperature of the chicken, you want it to reach 165 degrees. Baste the chicken once more and add the remaining to the pan drippings.

6. When the chicken has reached 165 degrees allow the chicken to rest 10 minutes before platting.

Fresh Herb Risotto

Ingredients

• 1 cup Arborio Rice

• 1 T. Chopped Shallots

• 4 T. Unsalted Butter

• 4 T. Combination of Chopped Herbs (parsley, chives, thyme, rosemary, anything you have)

• 2 cups warm Chicken Stock

• ¼ cup white wine

• Zest from ½ lemon

• 3 T. Shredded Parmesan Cheese

• Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat 1 Tablespoon of the butter over medium heat, add the shallots and rice. Sauté for about 2 or 3 minutes to coat the rice in butter.

2. Start adding the warm stock in amounts of ¼ cup at a time, stirring constantly.

3. As you add the stock the rice will start to cook and release starches.

4. After adding ½ of the stock taste and see where you are at. Continue to add stock until the rice is tender.

5. Finish with the wine, additional butter, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.