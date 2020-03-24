Taste This! – Cooking at Home with Chef Amy from Sunny Yoga Kitchen

For this week’s Taste This! culinary adventure, Donna Britt is doing something a little different. This is the first in a short series on ‘cooking at home.’ Chef Amy Wright from Sunny Yoga Kitchen and Sunny’s Carrello shows us how to make a huge, healthy family dish. This is the first in a short series on Cooking at Home.’ Chef Amy Wright from Sunny Yoga Kitchen and Sunny’s Carrello shows us how to make a huge, healthy family dish.

We thank Chef Amy for sharing her recipe. Get more info about their takeout menu and hours online at sunnyyogakitchen.com.

A special thanks to our sponsor, Newport Avenue Market, for giving us the time and resources to bring you this delightful culinary feature each week. Life is short. Eat good food. And have fun doing it.

RECIPE

Cauliflower Bolognese Sauce with Polenta

Courtesy of Chef Amy Wright/Sunny Yoga Kitchen & Sunny Carrello’s food cart

1 small head cauliflower, finely chopped by hand or in food processor

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 x 28-oz. cans diced tomatoes

1 cup dry lentils

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon monk fruit sweetener or sugar

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried basil

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon chili flakes

Serve with polenta prepared according to package directions

Heat a large, heavy pot. Add olive oil. Add onions to hot oil and saute over medium heat until

golden-brown, about 3-5 minutes. Add cauliflower, stir and cook until brown, about 10-12

minutes. Add the herbs, spices, lentils and tomatoes. Simmer, with lid on, for 30 minutes or

until lentils are tender. Remove lid and simmer for 10 minutes more until sauce is nice and

thick.*

Serve over polenta or substitute pasta or sautéed greens.

*Add stock, broth or water to thin sauce if desired. Add additional vegetables of your choice if

desired as well.

Makes approximately 3 ½ quarts of sauce