Richard Winiarski wanted to build a business inspired by his Polish roots, in a place where pierogis aren’t too easy to find.

From there, Big Ski’s Pierogis was born.

On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova tries out the Bend food cart serving up hundreds of hand-made pierogis every day.

Big Ski’s Pierogis is located at the Podski on Arizona Ave. near the Box Factory.