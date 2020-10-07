Taste This: 2Sisters Ranch

The first time Renee Bouma tried her Wagyu beef, she knew she had something special.

And she wanted to share that through 2Sisters Ranch.

On this week’s Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova introduces us to the businesses that “guarantees no Angus.”

Bouma, a Tumalo resident, warns us that once you try Wagyu beef, you may never go back.

2Sisters distributes its product to local businesses such as Solomon’s at Tetherow.

You can learn more and buy at www.2sistersranchwagyu.com.