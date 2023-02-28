▶️ Taste This! Cascade Culinary Institute’s Bakery Kiosk

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s a combination that sets future bakers up for success: hands-on training while earning a college degree.

The folks who know about the Bakery Kiosk on Friday mornings know it well; it’s student-run and student-led, which draws a crowd to the Cascade Culinary Institute.

Emily Kirk got to visit with the students & staff in this year’s Baking and Pastry program’s winter term course to learn more about what goes into a career in culinary.

