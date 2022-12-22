Children’s weighted blankets sold at Target recalled after 2 deaths

Description: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, are announcing the recall of about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, where a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

RELATED: 660,000 top-loading washing machines recalled for fire hazard

CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

This recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets. The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

The weighted blankets were manufactured in China.

Target exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com. The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.