Tangled Up in Bend: Bob Dylan And His Band to play LSA

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan will return to Bend on June 4th with a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

The 78-year-old has played in Bend three times before.

Bob Dylan and His Band will be joined by special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Hot Club of Cowtown will open the show, which begins at 6 p.m

Dylan has won 10 Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

Online pre-sale and VIP package sales Thursday 10 a.m to 10 p.m. with the password: Local.

General on-sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

General Admission tickets are $69.50 in advance and $75 day of show.

https://www.bendconcerts.com/event-detail/BobDylan2020

Early entry VIP tickets are available and include:

• One (1) General Admission Standing Room Only ticket with Early Entry

• Commemorative Ticket

• Merchandise item designed and created exclusively for package purchasers

• Collectible laminate to remember your evening