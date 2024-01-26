DCSO: asking for help finding missing La Pine woman, last seen Wednesday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing La Pine woman, 35-year-old Tamera Torkelson.

She is described as 5’06”, 180 lbs. with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a missing or overdue female from the La Pine area.

Deputies learned through their investigation Tamera Torkelson left her residence Wednesday evening at approximately 10:00 pm.

Police say she left her residence on foot, without a phone or identification and was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, unknown color leggings, and slippers or sandals of unknown color.

It is not known where Tamera went, however she does have friends in the La Pine area.

If you or anyone you know has seen Tamera Torkelson, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference case number 24-4421.