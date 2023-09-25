Hiker rescued from Tam McArthur Ridge after snow moves in

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A hiker who was apparently not ready for the first wintry weather of the season had to be rescued from Tam McArthur Ridge last week.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue responded to the report of the lost hiker. The hiker, from Sunnyvale, Calif, was not injured but had lost the trail after the sheriff’s office said six inches of new snow fell.

DCSO said four volunteers and one incident commander responded to the area and deployed at nearly 5:00 pm. The hiker was located at shortly after 8:00 p.m., inside her tent and sleeping bag uninjured.

The first snow of the season fell in the Central Oregon mountains last Thursday.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Mt. Bachelor’s new 6-pack Skyliner lift ‘on track’ for Dec. 22 opening

RELATED: Your Photos: Season’s first snow in Central Oregon mountains