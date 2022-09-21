Hiker who fell ill near Broken Top airlifted to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County search and rescue and an AirLink helicopter teamed up Tuesday to rescue a hiker who had become ill while hiking near Three Creek Lake.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the hiker was on the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand, east of Broken Top.

Someone called 911 Monday afternoon to report the hiker was not feeling well. The hiking party of three decided to hold up for the night near the trail and see if the person felt better in the morning.

Not only did the person not get better, DCSO said their condition got worse and couldn’t even stand up.

DCSO said the person was also still recovering from a vehicle collision he was in about eight months ago.

A DCSO Search and Rescue team was called in and a request was made of AirLink to possibly fly the person out if weather conditions allowed it.

The patient was picked up by helicopter just before 11:00 a.m. and taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. A wheeled litter was also brought in just in case the helicopter couldn’t land.

The search and rescue team escorted the other members of the hiking party down to the trailhead, DCSO said.