Takeaways: Jackson hearings turn to race, children’s books

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full day of questions for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson opened with some very big ones — on judicial philosophy, terrorism and race.

Senators asked Tuesday about her approach to the law, her views on “court packing” and her response to claims by Republican senators that she is soft on crime — in particular, too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders.

Jackson is making history as the first Black woman nominated for the high court, which has been filled for 233 years mostly by white men.

President Joe Biden tapped the Harvard-trained Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.