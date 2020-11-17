▶️ Take-out or close down? Restaurants take different approaches to 2-week freeze

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Restaurants are doing everything they can to prepare for another potential blow to the industry.

And some are taking different approaches.

“A lot of my friends working in the industry are a little worried trying to figure out what to do next and what the next step is,” said Nick Stanitsas, Kefi Chef and Owner. “We’re just rolling with the punches at this point and whatever laws and new legislation comes out, we’re just going to keep trucking. That is all we can do right now.”

Stanitsas says it’s time to launch online ordering and other new services.

“Offer delivery, onside pickup, curbside deliveries,” Stanitsas said. “Everything we can do to keep people coming to the restaurant. That’s all we can do.”

Some restaurants are reducing staff, but others like Worthy Brewing will close their kitchen for the entire two weeks.

“During the upcoming shutdown, manufacturing is going to remain open,” said Dustin Kellner, Worthy Brewing Brewmaster. “The restaurant will be shutting down during that duration to keep our employees safe as well as the general public, encouraging everyone to be responsible and stay home.”

Kellner says Worthy is considering drive-thru beer sales.

Stanitsas says Kefi will remain at full staff even with the freeze.

“We’re keeping all our employees on, we’re not letting anyone go. We shortened our times, so instead of being open 11-9, we will be open 11-8 and we’re going to see if that is something that works.”

Kefi will start their delivery service on Wednesday.