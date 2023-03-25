Take a shot for a free adoption at the Humane Society of Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madness of different stripe at the Human Society of Central Oregon.

Starting Saturday the shelter is running adoption specials throughout the rest of the college basketball championships.

“There’s a lot of deserving animals sitting here in our shelter waiting for a loving home and gosh we got to make it fun,” said Lynn Ouchida HSCO’s director of community partnerships.

“I’m so excited to bring this dog home,” said an excited Kristina Bergstron.

The reduced adoption fees weren’t the sole reason Bergstron was out looking for a new four legged friend.

“We were looking for a dog, a specific dog, a German Shepherd husky and we went on the site today and found Juniper. And so I came right at ten when they opened and got to meet her and did a little meet and greet with our current dog and they got along so well,” said Bergstron.

All animals under six months old are 25 percent off, and those over six months are 50 percent off.

Adopters can step up to the line for a shot at a free adoption.

Bergstron didn’t sink the jumper, but she did score getting to take Juniper home.