Police: 8 wounded in shooting after music event in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say eight people were wounded in a shooting after a music event and five people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents around Tacoma.

Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow says early Sunday, people called 911 reporting gunshots and cars fleeing in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way.

She says eight victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition. She says shots were fired in an alley behind the venue amid an argument.

On Sunday night, Haddow says five people were shot at a home in Tacoma.

A man was pronounced dead in the backyard and the others were taken to hospitals.

Haddow says one of the men shot was arrested for alleged murder and assault.