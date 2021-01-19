Tacoma boy dies from injuries after Mt. Bachelor ski crash

An 8-year-old Washington boy critically injured during a crash at Mt. Bachelor Saturday has died.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Brecken Boice was on a family ski trip when the accident happened.

Mt. Bachelor spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near the summit.

Skiers on the hill that day reported dangerously icy conditions on that part of the mountain.

Ski patrol responded to the injury and immediately called an AirLink helicopter, she said.

Brecken was taken by patrollers to Mt. Bachelor’s First Aid Clinic where further lifesaving care was given by an onsite doctor and paramedics.

He was then taken by AirLink to St. Charles in Bend.

A Facebook post from Saint Patrick Catholic School in Tacoma said Brecken’s mother Angela confirmed the boy did not survive brain surgery after the crash.

“As Angela wrote, ‘I prayed for a miracle and then realized Brecken was our miracle. He brought so much joy to our lives,” the post reads. “Please pray for Brecken’s little brother, Toren, who is in Tessa Johnson’s first grade class.”

Friends on the GoFundMe page remembered Brecken as a funny little boy who loved 80s rock and Taco Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, the page had raised more than $16,000 of its $30,000 goal.