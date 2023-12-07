▶️ Redmond woman sells 1990s Taco Bell burrito wrappers, and is finding buyers

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A Central Oregon woman is selling an unusual piece of 1990s nostalgia: Taco Bell burrito wrappers.

Go back to 1992. Bill Clinton wins the presidential election. The Chicago Bulls win the NBA championship for the second year in a row with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston is on the top of the charts.

And when you stopped at your local Taco Bell, tacos cost you just 50 cents.

“My father found them in a car he was going to scrap and my stepmom was just throwing packages and packages of these in a clear plastic round wrappers in the fire. And I was like, ‘Wait, no, don’t do that,'” said Michelle Sanborn of Redmond. “I can sell those because me and my dad have a good niche for finding things.”

What her dad found was package of 1992 Taco Bell burrito wrappers. Michelle knew you can’t let those go to waste.

Thinking outside the bun, she unwrapped an idea, selling the vintage sheets for $20.

“It’s one of the super popular food chains that’s changed their logo so many times over the years,” said Sanborn. “It’s kind of like a nostalgic thing.”

Michelle has sold six so far to fourth meal fanatics.

“It was up for maybe seven days, so it sold pretty quickly. And then the other one took a while on eBay, but on Marketplace, I get messages every day,” she said.

People from all over the globe are ringing the bell for some Live Más history ahead of the holidays.

“Their sibling was born in 1992 and they thought it would be a cool Christmas or birthday gift to have this,” she said. “I think that one of the people on eBay, from what I was able to track, actually might have worked for Food Network.”

Michelle says she’s had some funny conversations with people about the wrappers, all in good spirits.