Sydney McLaughlin shatters 400 hurdles record with 50.68

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first title at world championships.

The 22-year-old obliterated the field in setting the first world record of these championships in Eugene, Oregon.

More impressively, it marked the fourth straight major race in which she’s bettered the mark.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished second in 52.27 — that’s a 1.59-second difference — and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad finished third in 53.13 — a time that would’ve won the race going away a mere seven years ago.