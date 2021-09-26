Swiss approve same-sex marriage by wide margin in referendum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland has voted by a wide margin to allow same-sex couples to marry, bringing the Alpine nation into line with many others in western Europe.

Official results showed that the measure passed in a referendum on Sunday with 64.1% of voters in favor.

It won a majority in all of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, or states.

Switzerland’s parliament and the governing Federal Council supported the “Marriage for All” measure.

Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.

Most countries in Western Europe already recognize same-sex marriage, while most of those in Central and Eastern Europe don’t allow wedlock involving two men or two women.