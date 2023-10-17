▶️ ‘Swinging with the Stars’ dance event Saturday benefits local Sparrow Clubs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dancers will be paired with stars of the Central Oregon community for “Swinging with the Stars” fundraiser this weekend.

The event at the Tower Theater aims to raise money for Sparrow Clubs.

“Sparrow clubs is a nonprofit that empowers kids in schools and local schools to help a child in medical need. And we match up a child, which is our sparrow, with a local school. And kids are doing community service to earn sponsorship funds for their sparrow. So we’re empowering kids to make a difference,” said Nancy Childers, Director of Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs.

“Swinging with the Starts” is Saturday, 6:00 p.m. at the Tower Theater in Bend. Tickets are $26 plus a $4 historic preservation fee. You can buy them at this link.

