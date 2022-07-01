by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 700,000 swinging hammock chairs are under recall because the chair’s legs could collapse, posing an injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there has already been cases of people suffering head lacerations, concussions and less serious injuries.

Here are the full details from the CPSC.

Name of Product: RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs

Hazard: Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Recall Date: June 30, 2022

Units: About 786,000

Description

This recall involves RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs. The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat and a backrest with a pillow. Some chairs have a drink holder. They were sold in gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage. RIO is printed below the pillow. Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.

Remedy

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions and the pins are properly inserted into the chair’s legs per the instructions. Consumers should contact ShelterLogic Group to receive the new instructions that will help verify proper and safe pin insertion. New instructions can also be found at www.Safety.ShelterLogic.com.

Consumer contact: ShelterLogic toll-free at 888-635-3359 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at RIOcare@shelterlogic.com , or online at Safety.ShelterLogic.com or rio.shelterlogic.com and click on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Incidents/Injuries

ShelterLogic Group has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.

Sold from January 2020 through June 2022 for between $40 and $60 through these outlets:

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Camping World and CampingWorld.com

Costco and Costco.com

Lowe’s and Lowes.com

Tractor Supply Company

Amazon.com

Walmart.com

Other websites

Importer(s): ShelterLogic Group, owner of RIO Brands, of Watertown, Connecticut

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 22-175