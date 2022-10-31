▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children.

Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.

Both drivers were airlifted while two children in the Honda, ages 1 and 4, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The conditions were not released as of Monday afternoon.

OSP said it is looking into impairment as being a possible factor in the crash.

Highway 20 was closed off for some time while the investigation was underway.

